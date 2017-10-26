Aisha Buhari denies collecting vehicles from IGP

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday said there was no truth in the claim that he received some vehicles from the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

The lawmaker representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, had on Wednesday alleged that Idris gave two Sports Utility Vehicles to Mrs. Buhari.

While appearing before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Investigation of Various Allegations Levelled Against the Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission, Misau said details of how Idris gave Mrs. Buhari the two SUV were contained in the documents the police boss submitted to court in the suit instituted against him by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on behalf of the Federal Government. He said, “I still have some contract papers that the IG himself submitted to the court, where the First Lady through her aide-de-camp requested a Toyota Hiace and a Sienna jeep. The same day that the ADC wrote, the IG minuted that she should be given two jeeps. And it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the First Lady should be given two jeeps.”

But Mrs. Buhari in a statement by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, said there was no truth in the allegation.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to the news being widely circulated, and attributed to a member of the Senate, that two SUVs from the Inspector-General of Police were given to the Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari personally.

“The Wife of the President wants to make it clear that since the assumption of office of her husband as President of Nigeria, she did not receive these mentioned vehicles.

“Furthermore, the vehicles she is still using belong to the family and were the ones used during the campaign for 2015 elections including the one for her entourage.”