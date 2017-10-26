APC opposes Wike plan to spend N175bn on schools renovation

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as big fraud Governor Nyesom Wike’s plan to renovate 175 schools across the state.

The party in a statement issued on Monday in Port Harcourt described the purported renovation with the sum of over N1 billion for each school as a ploy by the Wike administration to siphon State funds.

“We wish to alert the world to Wike’s latest ploy to siphon the scarce resources of Rivers State by means of a purported exercise to renovate 175 schools with the sum of over N1 billion for each school,” read the statement signed by the state party chairman, Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya.

The APC claimed in the statement that the schools Wike plans to renovate are substandard schools abandoned by the immediate past administration of Chibuike Amaechi.

According to the statement, Amaechi built over 400 model schools in various communities in the State, stressing that the administration of Amaechi constructed most of these model schools at N105 million from the scratch.

“For Wike to state that he will be renovating these abandoned schools at the whopping sum of N4 billion is nothing but a day light looting of our common patrimony,” the statement read.