Former President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Ayo Salami has resigned his appointment as the chairman of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

JusticeSlami tendered his resignation to Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The spokesman of the CJN, Awassam Bassey has expressed regrets over the decision of Justice Salami not to undertake “this all-important national assignment that he was called upon to perform.”