Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Thursday , 26 October 2017

Ex-US President George Bush Sexually Assault Actress from wheelchair

Younews Ng October 26, 2017 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 6 Views

Former President George HW Bush has apologized after an actress claimed he ‘sexually assaulted’ her while he was in his wheelchair.

Heather Lind, 34, who starred in AMC’s series ‘Turn: Washington’s Spies’, made the allegations against the 93-year-old former president on Instagram in a lengthy post with accompanying photos.

‘When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,’ Lind alleges.

In a statement to DailyMail.com the former president responded: ‘President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.’

Dailymail

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Dambazzau

Hush-hush talks as Dambazzau absent at FEC meeting

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, is absent at the ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting.,making ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.