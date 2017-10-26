Fire Razes Fayose’s G-Class in Lagos

ONE of the cars in the convoy of the Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, a Mercedes G-Wagon, was razed on Wednesday.

Governor Fayose was said to be on his way to the airport after an engagement in Lagos State when the car suddenly caught fire.

The car was razed despite efforts to put out the fire by the personnel in his convoy.

Governor Fayose was said not to be in the car when it caught fire.

Speaking on the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, confirmed the incident, adding that the governor was grateful to God that no casualty was recorded in the incident.

“There was an accident involving the governor’s vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday. Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by Providence, he was not there.

“What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

“The governor is grateful to God that no casualty was recorded. He also thanked the people who made spirited efforts to put out the fire,” he said.

It was gathered that traffic officials with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency later responded to the incident.

A traffic official and witness said the driver of the G-Class, who waited behind until the fire was put off, later went in to pack some burnt N500 notes and other items in the car.