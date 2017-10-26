Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Hush-hush talks as Dambazzau absent at FEC meeting

October 26, 2017

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, is absent at the ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting.,making tongues to start wagging on the possibility of  presidential axe which may have fallen on him,especially because Some Nigerians, including members of the Peoples Democratic Party, had called on Buhari to suspend Dambazzau  and Malami over the reinstatement and deployment of the embattled chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.The meeting, which started at 11:00am, is being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Presidency had Wednesday said today’s meeting would discuss the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

As of the time of filing this report, Dambazzau was not in attendance.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, are present at the meeting.

The president had on Monday directed Maina’s immediate disengagement from service.

The Head of Service had since submitted a report to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, as directed.

