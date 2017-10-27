52-year-old man defiles own 16-year-old daughter

A-52 year old man, Akpederi Paul, has been arraigned before Ikeja Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defiling his 16 years old daughter, Julie Akpederi, at Adegbite Street, off Otunubi Road, Ori-Okuta in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Paul was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on defilement.

The police said the suspect has psychiatric problem, makes undue noise around the community and fight unknown people even on the street of lkorodu where he lives.

The suspect sometimes in 2012 forcefully had canal knowledge of the daughter; at home when nobody was around.

Paul, a business man pleaded guilty to the charge pressed against him by the police.

The counsel to the defendant, Mrs A.O Gbadamosi, said the suspect is sick psychiatrically, adding that family members are aware of the health condition of the suspect.

She appealed to the Magistrate, to allow the suspect go for medical check-up.

According to the elder brother of the suspect, Anthony Akpederi, the suspect has been misbehaving for quite sometimes now but I never knew it was going to lead into this.

Police prosecutor, Inspector lmhonwa Simeon, told the court that it is the duty of the police to conduct a psychiatric test before court’s investigation.

Simeon said the suspect committed the offence sometimes in 2012, adding that the offence committed is punishable under section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state.

The Magistrate, Mrs. B.O Osunsanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties.

She said the two sureties must be a perennial relationship of the defendant and one of the sureties must be a property owner. “Tax and addresses of the sureties must be verifiable,” she said.

She adjourned the case till December 6, 2017, for ruling.