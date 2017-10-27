Bi-Courtney asks FG to close old Lagos airport terminal

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2) has called for the closure of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) popularly known as old terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos.

The terminal operator claimed that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had taken over 50 percent of its revenues with the continuous operation of the terminal.

Managing Director of BASL, Capt. Jari Williams stated this on Friday during the visit of the joint National Assembly Committees on Aviation to the terminal and other facilities at the airport.

YOUNEWS reports that both FAAN and BASL have been locked in a seemingly unending battle over the concession of MMA2 10 years ago with several cases pending in court.

Williams insisted that there were lots of breaches in the concession agreement by FAAN.

He lamented that only five out of the eight domestic carriers were operating from the terminal, a situation, which he said had affected its operations.

According to him, MMA2 had six fingers with a plan to expand it to 10 in the future, stressing that the monorail, hotel facilities and conference centres were parts of the agreement the government had with the private investor which it had allegedly reneged on.

He insisted that the concession agreement with the Federal Government was 36 years and not 12 or 24 years as claimed in some quarters.

He said: “This terminal is also positioned to handle regional flights out of Lagos. The airlines are willing to operate their regional flights out of here, but FAAN is stopping them. There are lots of breaches in the concession agreement when government kept open the GAT, which was part and parcel of passengers calculated for this project.”

He also challenged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to be an impartial judge in the case, stressing that the agency must be independent and should mitigate on the concession issue.

Also speaking, Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured that the National Assembly would intervene on the issue.

She also requested for the documents of the agreements, which stipulated 12 and 36 years in order for the National Assembly to intervene.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Adamu Aliero also reiterated that the Assembly would mediate on the lingering issue.

He, however, noted that the National Assembly knew the case was in the court, but called for the issue to be resolved for the benefits of the two organisations and Nigeria in general.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Muktar Usman, Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, Managing Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma and several other management staff from the aviation agencies were on ground during the lawmakers’ visit.