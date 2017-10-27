Buhari lobbies Saraki & Co,dinner for them again Oct 30

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, host the leadership of the National Assembly to dinner at the Presidential Villa.

At a private dinner with the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, at the State House, President Buhari said the dinner, earlier arranged for Thursday, October 26, will now hold on Tuesday.

The new date is occasioned by a security mix up that attended the earlier scheduled meeting.

Thursday’s dinner meeting was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Sumaila Kawu.