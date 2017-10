President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with some state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governors, who met with the President after the Friday jumaat prayer, were from the north.

They included Nasarawa Governor, Tanko Almakura, Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Abubakar and Yobe Governor, Ibrahim Geidam.

The governors left the Villa from the President’s official resident.