Customs seizes 3,665 vehicles worth N13bn duty

The Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) yesterday said 3,665 vehicles have been seized between 2015 and 2017 with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N13.164 billion.

The Customs boss also gave an update on the 18 vehicles seized in Abuja recently, saying 10 out of the 13 bullet-proof vehichles have no Customs papers.

Ali said this when he delivered a lecture on ‘Problems of smuggling and its consequences on the Nigeria Economy: The way out’ at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

Ali who gave the breakdown of the seizures said 1,917 vehicles were seized with DPV of N3.856bn in 2015, another 1,483 were valued at N2.683bn were seized in 2016.

In 2017 so far, 265 vehicles have been seized with DPV of N6.625bn. The CGC said the high value recorded this year was because most of the vehicles were of high values with 15 bullet proof vehicles.

For 2017, 135 were seized in Zone A, Lagos; 93 others seized in Zone B – Kaduna, and 37 vehicles in Zone C Port Harcourt with none in Zone D, Bauchi.