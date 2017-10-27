Synagogue files ‘no case’ submission over collapsed 6-storey

The Registered Trustees of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and other defendants in the ongoing trial of the collapsed six-storey guest house belonging to the church, said they have no case to answer before the trial court to warrant a defence.

The trustees of the church and the two engineers who built the collapsed building – Akinbela Fatiregun and Oladele Ogundeji – are facing trial alongside their companies – Hardrock Construction and Engineering Company, Jandy Trust Ltd before Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of an Ikeja High Court.

They are facing a 111-count charge of gross negligence and criminal manslaughter preferred against them by the Lagos State government over the collapse of the six-storey structure to which they pleaded not guilty.

The September 12, 2014 building collapse led to the death of 116 people, 85 of who were South Africans.

The defendants who were supposed to open their defense following the prosecution closing its case, told the court that having gone through the evidence submitted by the prosecution, it was clear that they did not have any case to answer.

The prosecution led by Ms P.K. Shitta-Bey, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had in July closed its case and told the court that the defence team had finished the cross-examination of the eight witnesses in the case.

It was based on the development that the trial judge adjourned the case until October 6, Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 for opening of defence