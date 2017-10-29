Breaking: Vehicle Falls Into Lagos Lagoon, Occupants Trapped

A vehicle in the late hours of Saturday plunged into the lagoon by the University of Lagos waterfront, The Nation is reporting.

The newspaper said it gathered that the vehicle collided with another before skidding into the water around 10:55pm.

A motorist who witnessed the incident, said local fishermen and officials from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were already at the scene trying to rescue all occupants.

The General Manager LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the incident.

Tiamiyu said he was at the scene for rescue operation and would avail details afterwards.