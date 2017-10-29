CBN Confirms Aminu Babangida Unity Bank Chairman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has confirmed the appointment of Aminu Babangida as chairman of Unity Bank.

In a notice posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website, the management of Unity Bank had on Thursday announced its appointment of Aminu, son of former military president, Ibrahim Babangida.

The notice, which was signed by company secretary Mohammed Shehu, noted that Aminu Babangida will succeed Thomas Etuh who retired from the bank recently.

The notice reads: “This is to formally notify shareholder of Unity Bank Plc and other takeholders of the Bank that, the board of Unity Bank Plc held at an emergency meeting held on October 4, 2017 approved the appointment of Aminu Babangida (the erstwhile vice chairman of the board) a the new chairman of the board in line with the bank’s sucession plan policy.

“The appointment of Aminu Babangida as chairman, board of directors of Unity Bank Plc has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria”.

A brief biography of the new chairman of Unity Bank posted bank’s website reads: “Aminu Babangida is an entrepreneur, a co-founder/chief executive officer of Phoenix Energy, Abuja and team member of the El-Amin International School, Minna. He has also worked on the trading floor of Trafigura BV, London, UK.

“Babangida was appointed to the board of Unity Bank Plc in 2011. He attended Regents Business School, London and Westminster Business School London where he obtained a BA in International Business and MA in International Business Management respectively”.

