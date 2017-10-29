Saraki spends N1.3b on daughter’s wedding carnival ..photos

Mr. Saraki is spending at least N1.3billion in the three-state wedding ceremony for his daughter, Olutosin Halima Saraki expected to span a month. The ceremony which started last weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state will end with two events in Abuja on December 7th, 2017.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife on Saturday attended the wedding engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to Olatunde Olukoya.