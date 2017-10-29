Saraki spends N1.3b on daughter’s wedding carnival ..photos

Mr. Saraki is spending at least N1.3billion in the three-state wedding ceremony for his daughter, Olutosin Halima Saraki expected to span a month. The ceremony which started last weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state will end with two events in Abuja on December 7th, 2017.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife on Saturday attended the wedding engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to Olatunde Olukoya.
The wedding of Tosin, the daughter of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to her husband, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, took place in Ilorin, Kwara state yesterday October 21st. See more photos below
Photo credit: Facebook
Comments (39)
Beautiful
congrats to her
Congrats to them *Bobrisky*best*buddy*(BBB)*
Wishing them happy married life
Did not see d bride
Lovely
Congrats
Congratulations to the family
Congrats to her.. I wish them a happy married life.
Lovely Congrats to the family
Congrats.. Dino be looking sharp. 😂
Congrats to her
Congrats
Beautiful photos. Happy married life to the couple. ~Your comment will be visible after approval ~
MY TAX OOOOH
Congrats, Sen. Saraki.
I saw only Dino
HMMMM… THATS MONEY TALKING
Dino his pet dog is there for his master!!! Mtcheew!!!!! Who cares , these are the people making nigerians suffer!!!
I didn’t see a pic of the couple there
ok -D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Look at how classy and simple the decor is. That is true money. Not like all these uselessly Bush new money people who will be having messy OTT things hanging from the ceiling, clashing colors everywhere, strippers and whatnot . Congrats dear
Johnny da senator, I see U😁
There is no such thing as old money or new money. It’s either you have money or you don’t. Stop deceiving yourself.
Congrats, the guards though…
Congratulations
Congrats to the celebrants
Where is the bride and groom?
Money money money
Moneney speaking
Congrats to them
congratulations dear
Congratulations to Beautiful Tosin and her Boo
Congratulations Cheers
Congratulations. Wishing the couple good story to tell in life. Amen. In Jesus name.
Happy new life.
Same our national cake
Congrats to both families…I know say dino must dey there
wao
