Monday , 30 October 2017

Saraki spends N1.3b on daughter’s wedding carnival ..photos

Younews Ng October 29, 2017

Mr. Saraki is spending at least N1.3billion in the three-state wedding ceremony for his daughter, Olutosin Halima Saraki expected to span a month. The ceremony which started last weekend in Ilorin, Kwara state will end with two events in Abuja on December 7th, 2017.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife on Saturday attended the wedding engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to Olatunde Olukoya.

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

The wedding of Tosin, the daughter of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to her husband, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, took place in Ilorin, Kwara state yesterday October 21st. See more photos below

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

Photos from the wedding of Bukola Saraki

Photo credit: Facebook

Anonymous

