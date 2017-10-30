AVM Martins, driver die as SUV plunges into lagoon

Retired Air Force officer, Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Olufunsho Martins, and his driver, have died after their Ford Explorer Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) plunged into the Lagoon on Saturday night.

Their bodies were yesterday recovered.

The incident occurred about 10:55pm near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The businessman and his driver were said to be heading for Lagos Island, when their vehicle collided with another on the bridge.

The SUV, it was gathered, sommersaulted several times before it skidded into the lagoon.

It was learnt that officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and fishermen recovered the bodies from the submerged vehicle at about 2:30am.

According to a source, they both had their seat belts on and no injuries.

The source said: “All the car air bags came out. It was a serious accident. The bonnet pulled out and the roof was flattened, which indicated that the vehicle might have tumbled at least three times before nosediving.

“The vehicle was over 75 percent submerged into the muddy part of the lagoon. When we brought it out, we had to first raise the flattened vehicle to avoid inflicting injuries on the bodies.

“The LASEMA General Manager has been in touch with his family and officers from the Nigerian Air Force.”

It was gathered that some personnel from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and AVM Martins’ family took his bodies away.

A prominent Lagosian, AVM Martins retired from the NAF in 2003 and had been in the real estate and hospitality sectors.

He developed the Golden Park Estate in Sangotedo, a hotel/events centre at Ikeja, and other businesses.

LASEMA General Manager Adesina Tiamiyu confirmed the incident.

He said: “This is a sad incident. I can only tell you that we recovered two bodies. I cannot say who they are because it won’t be fair to the families to learn about the demise of their loved ones from the media.”

It was learnt that the retired AVM returned to the country last Tuesday from the United Kingdom (UK) to attend a funeral.

His cousin took to social media to mourn his death. He praying to God to comfort his family.

He wrote: “So tragic, so sad. We lost my cousin, AVM Olufunsho Martins late yesterday through a Third Mainland Bridge accident. May the good Lord grant repose to the soul of the departed and give succour to the bereaved. He giveth and He taketh. But Lord, why do the good ones leave so early?”