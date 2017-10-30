On Jan.13,2018 Gani Adams ‘ll be installed Aare Ona Kakanfo

The installation of the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land has been fixed for January 13, 2018.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Adams’ Director of Media and Communication, Femi Adepoju, on Sunday.

Adepoju said, “The palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye Alase Ekeji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has scheduled the installation of the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo for January 13 2018.”

According to him, details of the installation programme would be announced at a later date.

Otunba Gani Adams was proclaimed the 15th Aare Ona kakanfo by the Alaafin on October 15.

While explaining the choice of Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Oba Adeyemi had said the national coordinator of OPC was chosen after considering his antecedents as a Yoruba man, who had exhibited passion for defending his people, their culture and tradition.

The monarch said Adams was courageous and bold whenever he stepped forward to defend the Yoruba race.

Meanwhile, the Oodua Peoples Congress New Era and the OPC Reformed, said they had decided to come together under one umbrella to call on Adams to focus on his new office as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

The groups said although they objected to the choice of Adams, it would be wrong for the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate to hold on to two important positions in Yoruba land since he had accepted the appointment from Oba Adeyemi.

A statement from the groups, which was signed by Razak Arogundade and Dare Adesope, said, “The OPC New Era and OPC Reformed are using this medium to maintain that the process of harmonising all factions of the OPC into one is ongoing. While this process is ongoing, we will like to commend all Yoruba obas, traditional leaders, and all sons and daughters of Yoruba land who have identified with both groups towards making the Oodua Peoples Congress one body.

“Our special appreciation goes to the Alaafin for his continued support towards making OPC one and also his recent pronouncement of Adams as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land. Inasmuch as we have our reservations with the choice of Adams, we have no doubt in the wisdom of our father, the Alaafin. We believe it is in the best interest of the Yoruba race that Gani Adams, who had hitherto being a cog at unifying the OPC into one body, has been compensated with the title of Aare Ona Kakanfo to pave the way for one OPC.

“We believe that the era the OPC under Dr. Frederick Faseun and OPC under Adams have gone. A new chapter has just been opened by the OPC New Era and OPC Reformed. While Faseun has given support for the OPC to become one, we urge Adams to toe the line of honour by supporting us to make the OPC one body devoid of any rancour.

“Adams’ pronouncement as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land has compulsorily retired him as the OPC leader. We equally urge him to tender an unreserved apology to families of all Yoruba sons and daughters whose lives were lost while engaging in superiority battle with Faseun.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Council of Eze Ndigbo and the Igbo residents in Lagos have congratulated Adams on his pronouncement as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo.

The Igbo group, in a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary of the Lagos State Council and Eze Ndigbo of Ojo, HRH Dr. Pat Eneh, saluted the courage and steadfastness of the Alaafin of Oyo, by overlooking money and political antecedents as factors in choosing the Generalissimo of Yoruba land.