Zenith Bank GMD says Delta Principals Cup is impressive

Zenith Bank has promised to make the Delta State Principals Cup bigger with every edition as the Season 2 of the football event for all secondary schools in the state kicks off on Wednesday in Asaba.

The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chiedu Ebie, said in a chat with reporters.

However, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, at the weekend said that the organization was ready to put smiles on the faces of the young footballers who are the superstars of the future

Amangbo said the partnership with Delta was a deliberate one to identify talented youths who could be Super Eagles players in the nearest future.

He said: “Delta has a rich tradition in sports generally and football in particular. Many of the country’s greatest players and coaches hailed from the old Bendel State which is now Edo and Delta.

“The enthusiasm of the players in the last edition was impressive and we also had good feedback about the skills exhibited in various centres during the competition and that is why we have to improve with every edition.

“Zenith Bank is proud to be engaging the youth this way to give them hope of attaining their dreams through their natural talents.”

In the maiden edition of the event, over 1,200 private secondary schools and 446 public government secondary schools took part. Master Card International Secondary School defeated Iderghe Secondary School 2-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

Apart from cash prizes given to the top three schools, the young footballers went home with attractive gift items like bags, laptops and other souvenirs.

The opening ceremony of Season 2 Zenith/Delta Principals Cup is scheduled for November 1, 2017 at the St Patrick’s College, Asaba while the final is tentatively scheduled for February 2018 at the Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium.