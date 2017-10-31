270 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday it had received another batch of stranded Nigerians from Libya.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja while receiving the returnees urged them to contribute their quota to national development, stressing that the quest to build Nigeria required the support of all.

The News Agency Nigeria report that the new set of returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 7.30pm aboard a Libyan Airline aircraft with registration number 5A-LAU.

NAN report that the number of the returnees comprises of 216 female adults, 13 teenage girls and five infants, while the male adults were 27, 18 were teenage boys and nine, baby boys.