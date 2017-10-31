Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Atiku’s absence at APC meeting generates side-talks

Younews Ng October 31, 2017 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 10 Views

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent at the All Progressives Congress’ caucus meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the new Banquet Hall, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, gathered that the Turakin Adamawa might have travelled out of the country.

NAN reports that the meeting which started at about 8.45p.m. was being attended by the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

NAN also observed that some participants at the meeting were seen “struggling’’ for photo opportunity with the new SGF.

