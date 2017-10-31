Buhari Commends Nigeria’s Progress On World Bank Ranking

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the improvement of Nigeria on the World Bank’s Doing Business latest rankings.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President commended the PEBEC team for a job well done, saying he looks forward to even greater achievements for the nation.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes most heartily the phenomenal improvement of Nigeria on the World Bank’s Doing Business latest rankings released Tuesday.

“Besides moving up 24 places in the rankings, Nigeria is also reported by the World Bank to be among the Top Ten Reformers globally.

“The President congratulates all Nigerians on this very significant step forward which symbolizes the real success achieved by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, the National Assembly and State Governments in making it easy for people to register their businesses speedily, obtain licenses and approvals from government agencies without unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks.”

Buhari was also quoted as saying that the development reflected government’s efforts to make it easy for foreign business visitors to obtain visa on arrival, pass through airports and do their businesses with ease and speed.