Buhari commiserates with Goje over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of of Hajiya Yalwa, Sen. Danjuma Goje’s wive.

In a commiseration message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, President Buhari said he was deeply touched by the demise of Hajiya Yalwa.

According to President Buhari, the death of a wife shakes the foundation of the family unit because of her role in the upbringing of the children and in keeping the family happy.

While extending his condolences to the Senator and his entire family over the tragic loss, Buhari prayed to Allah to bless the soul of the deceased and grant those she left behind the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.

A former governor of Gombe State who now represents Gombe Central in the Senate, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa.

The family made this announcement in a statement signed by Mr. Goje’s son, Ahmed Mohammed, stating that she died in a hospital in the United States of America, aged 55.

The statement read: “With gratitude to Allah, I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, wife of the former governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

“Aged 55, she died in a hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers.”

The Senate on Monday expressed shock and sadness over Mrs. Goje’s death and commiserated with the family in a statement personally signed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The Senate described the deceased as an exemplary pillar of support, a dedicated partner and mother to the community.

“On behalf of the entire Senate, I commiserate with our brother, friend and colleague, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, on the loss of his dear wife, Hajia Yelwa Mohammed Goje.

“Over the years, Mrs. Goje served as an exemplary pillar of support to her husband and played the role of a dedicated mother and mentor to many in her community.

“As we join the Goje family to mourn her passing today, we pray that the Almighty Allah grant her soul a place among the righteous ones in Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also pray that Allah grants the family of Senator Goje the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Mr. Saraki said.