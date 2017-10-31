Full-Time: Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Results

For Chelsea tonight the equation is simple. Win in Rome and they qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Chelsea make only one change from the side who beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday. Captain Gary Cahill replaces Davide Zappacosta, who drops to the bench. Eden Hazard starts again. N’Golo Kante doesn’t return from the hamstring injury which has kept him out for a month.

Roma make three switches from Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bologna. Former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov, star midfielder Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti all come in. Edin Dzeko, who scored twice at Stamford Bridge, starts.

Olympiakos v Barcelona

Barcelona will qualify from Group D if they beat Olympiakos and Juventus don’t lose to Sporting Lisbon. A Barca draw will be enough if Juventus win.

Juve are through if they win and Barca don’t lose.

In a similar vein, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich can both help to send each other through tonight. PSG will qualify if they beat Anderlecht, and Bayern don’t lose to Celtic. A draw would do PSG if Bayern win.

Bayern will progress from Group B if they win and PSG don’t lose.

In Group A, Basel are through if they beat CSKA Moscow at home and Manchester United avoid defeat at home to Benfica.

Ernesto Valverde’s Barca side will qualify for the last 16 if they better the result of Sporting Lisbon, who are at home to Juventus.

Valverde managed Olympiakos in two spells between 2008 and 2012.

“It’s emotional to come here to Athens, to this stadium, for what it has meant to me and for what is at stake,” said Valverde, 53.

“Even though they (Olympiakos fans) will give me a good reception, I’m sure they will be right behind their team.”

Olympiakos, who are still without a point in Group D, will see their slim hopes of qualification end if they lose and Juventus avoid defeat away at Sporting Lisbon.