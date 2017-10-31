Full-Time: Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Results

Layvin Kurzawa has scored again to extend PSG‘s lead to 5-0 at home to Anderlecht.
Celtic, now 2-1 down against Bayern Munich, are on the brink…
The Scottish champions must at least match PSG’s result if they are to stand a chance of finishing in the top-two.
Roma 3- 0 Chelsea. El Shaawawy scored his second goal in the 36th minute. Recall he score the first goal also in the first minute into the match,
Celtic 1-2 Bayern MunichKingsley Coman has scored for Bayern muinich. he scored in the 22nd minutes.
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica
Jose Mourinho side missed a begging chance of getting their first goal in the match few minutes ago as young goalkeeper Mile Svilar dives to his right and saves Anthony Martial’s penalty!
Just before Manchester United were awarded a penalty the visitors felt they should have had one, Pizzi barged over by Eric Bailly. Anywhere else on the pitch…
Diogo Goncalves then hits a stunning strike from 20 yards which David de Gea pushes away.
Who will qualify to the knock out stage as actions resume tonight in the UEFA Champions League?
Eight football matches will be played tonight and all the matches will start by 8;45 Pm.
See match fixtures below and Analysis
-
FC Basel vs CSKA Moscow
-
Man United vs Benfica
-
Celtic1 vs Bayern Munich
-
Paris Saint Germain vs RSC Anderlecht
-
Atlético Madrid vs FK Qarabag
-
Roma vs Chelsea
-
Olympiakos vs Barcelona
-
Sporting Lisbon vs JuventusManchester United v Benfica:
It wasn’t a thriller a fortnight ago but it was ‘job done’ by Manchester United. Benfica were a very poor side though.
I know their results have since picked up and Jose Mourinho continues to say they are a better side than the other teams in the group, but they certainly weren’t from what we saw the other night.
Mourinho did say he won’t be thinking of the Chelsea game (in the Premier League.) In his mind, he wants to get the win tonight and qualify for the next round.Ahead of the match, Jose mourinho has come out in defence of his striker Romelu Lukaku after he was criticised by fans following his inability to keep his scoring spree for the club.
The £75m summer signing from Everton, 24, scored 11 goals in his first 10 games – but none in his last five.But, Mourinho explained that “What he (Lukaku) does for the team is fantastic and to play football for a striker is not just about scoring goals.””I think Romelu is one of the players who should be untouchable in terms of respect from everyone.”The Belgium forward, sold by Mourinho while he was Chelsea manager, drew his fifth blank in a row against Tottenham on Saturday – but did set up Anthony Martial’s winner.
Roma v Chelsea
For Chelsea tonight the equation is simple. Win in Rome and they qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.
Chelsea make only one change from the side who beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday. Captain Gary Cahill replaces Davide Zappacosta, who drops to the bench. Eden Hazard starts again. N’Golo Kante doesn’t return from the hamstring injury which has kept him out for a month.
Roma make three switches from Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bologna. Former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov, star midfielder Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti all come in. Edin Dzeko, who scored twice at Stamford Bridge, starts.
Olympiakos v Barcelona
Barcelona will qualify from Group D if they beat Olympiakos and Juventus don’t lose to Sporting Lisbon. A Barca draw will be enough if Juventus win.
Juve are through if they win and Barca don’t lose.
In a similar vein, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich can both help to send each other through tonight. PSG will qualify if they beat Anderlecht, and Bayern don’t lose to Celtic. A draw would do PSG if Bayern win.
Bayern will progress from Group B if they win and PSG don’t lose.
In Group A, Basel are through if they beat CSKA Moscow at home and Manchester United avoid defeat at home to Benfica.
Ernesto Valverde’s Barca side will qualify for the last 16 if they better the result of Sporting Lisbon, who are at home to Juventus.
Valverde managed Olympiakos in two spells between 2008 and 2012.
“It’s emotional to come here to Athens, to this stadium, for what it has meant to me and for what is at stake,” said Valverde, 53.
“Even though they (Olympiakos fans) will give me a good reception, I’m sure they will be right behind their team.”
Olympiakos, who are still without a point in Group D, will see their slim hopes of qualification end if they lose and Juventus avoid defeat away at Sporting Lisbon.
Celtic v Bayern Munich
Bayern missing some big guns
We already knew that in-form Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, injured on Saturday against Leipzig, and strike partner Thomas Muller would be missing for Bayern.
Head coach Jupp Heynckes has made four other changes from that Bundesliga win, with the German media suggesting he has one eye on this weekend’s big league clash with main rivals Borussia Dortmund.
Germany defenders Joshua Kimmich and Mats Hummels drop to the bench along with midfielders Thiago and Sebantian Rudy.
Niklas Sule and Rafinha come into the defence, while Arturo Vidal, Cortentina Tolisso and Kingsley Coman coming into midfield, the latter having shaken off an injury.
Could those changes give Celtic a window of opportunity?