New SGF promises emergency acceleration, coordination and synergy

The newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration needs “an emergency acceleration” for the nation to get out of its present situation.

Mustapha said this in an interview with State House correspondents on Tuesday after meeting behind closed doors with President Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

He said Buhari was focused on the fight against corruption and insecurity as well as the diversification of the economy, asserting that “there are no poor farmers in Nigeria again.”

The new SGF said all appointees of Buhari has the responsibility of working in tandem with president’s vision in order to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Noting Nigerians were expecting much from the federal government, he expressed belief that with the prudent management of the lean resources by the president, the nation nation would “navigate this very difficult terrain and at the end of the day. every Nigerian will have a smile on his face.”

He said though the government was not promising “heaven on earth”, it could move Nigerians “from this state of squalor in which they’re to a state where there’ll be hope, there’ll be expectations. And hope does a lot of things, because your desire for living for tomorrow is to rekindle‎ back hope. And if there’s hope that things will be better, the people of Nigeria are very understanding people and I can assure you they’ll continue to give this government the kind of support required to push the nation ahead.”

Mustapha, who promised to bring synergy into office, said: “Nigeria is not in lack of information and policy formulation, sometimes, it’s the synergy of those policies for the purposes of attending the goal that has been lacking. Those are some of the things I’m going to bring to the office. There must be coordination and synergy so that we can have a trust that can move us forward.”