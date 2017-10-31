Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Queen of Netherlands visits Nigeria

Younews Ng October 31, 2017 Celebrity, News, null, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 12 Views

The United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA), Her Majesty, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, is expected in Nigeria between Monday 30, October and Thursday 2, November 2017.

The Dutch Queen is visiting Nigeria in her role as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Queen Máxima will begin her trip on Tuesday morning with a field visit to health facilities in Ikotun Idimu, and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

After the field visit, Queen Máxima will then meet with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state.

Subsequently, the Dutch Queen is scheduled to hold a roundtable discussion with some representatives of the private sector to further discuss inclusive access to financial services as a pathway to the economic development of the people

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

TINUBU-VISIT

Tinubu :” Buhari has not sideline me, we create his leadership”

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday reiterated his confidence in President Muhammadu ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.