Tragedy! Technician electrocuted at Lagos Assembly

A young air conditioner (AC) technician was electrocuted while working at the premises of Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday .

The young man simply identified as Tobi was said to have been killed while working on the ACs at the Assembly chamber, while there was a downpour.

Details of the sad incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but indications suggested that Tobi was working alongside two of his colleagues who had no idea initially that he had been electrocuted.

It was gathered that the deceased was rushed to the staff clinic at the secretariat, nearby but could not be revived.

There were indications that Tobi and his colleagues might have opted to work on the AC maintenance as no legislative activity was going on, as the lawmakers are currently on a short recess which is expected to last until November 13.