FG arraigns 9 civil servants over ghost workers on payroll

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday arraigned nine civil servants from various ministries and parastatals.,for their roles in enlisting ghost workers on the payroll of the federal government
The suspects include Usman Dayo, Osuntope Opeyemi, Johnson Adedokun, Ojeido Sylvanus, Oyebode Ayodeji, Florence Dada, Olaolu Dada, Blessing Ejeh and Aderibigbe Taiwo.
The federal government has repeatedly said it lost billions of naira to ghost workers and has removed thousands of them from its payroll.
The offence is said be in contravention of Section 289 of the Criminal Act.
They were arraigned before Justice U. P. Kekemeke of Court 14, Federal High Court, Apo, Abuja.
When the charges against them were read out, all the nine suspects pleaded not guilty.
Investigators from the anti-graft agency said in the course of investigations, one of the suspects was found to own and operate about 200 personal accounts with different banks in Abuja.