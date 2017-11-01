The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on a friendly visit to the office of the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina. Others are Mr Akpandem James, Media Adviser to Minister of Budget and Planning, and Mr Bashir Ahmad, a member of the State House Media Department.
Tags Newly Appointed SGF Visits Femi Adesina slideshow
