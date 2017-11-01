Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 1 November 2017

Newly Appointed SGF Visits Femi Adesina

Younews Ng November 1, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 5 Views

The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on a friendly visit to the office of the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina. Others are Mr Akpandem James, Media Adviser to Minister of Budget and Planning, and Mr Bashir Ahmad, a member of the State House Media Department.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Alex Ekwueme

Alex Ekwueme Slumps Into Coma, may be flown abroad

Second republic Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, has collapsed and is currently at the Intensive Care ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.