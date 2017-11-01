Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Wednesday , 1 November 2017

PHOTOS: Buhari presides over FEC meeting, swears in Boss Mustapha

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, were among dignitaries present to witness the inauguration of the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as well as the inauguration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem.

