Choice properties bought abroad in my name to implicate me —Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to frame its Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, with ownership of assets abroad.

The spokesman for the commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Wednesday that “shadowy interests at the receiving end” of the agency’s anti-corruption campaign were behind the alleged scheme.

“Those behind the plot, which is believed to be part of a grand design to discredit the anti-graft czar, have allegedly finalised plans to name Magu as the owner of choice properties in exotic locations abroad.

“The commission has information that the desperate cabal could take their gambit to the ridiculous extent of purchasing properties and registering them in the name of Ibrahim Magu to make the plot believable.

“They are also prepared to sponsor some political hirelings who would come out openly to claim they have information about the property acquisitions.”

According to him, the alleged plot is aimed at tainting the “unblemished integrity” of Magu to make him an object of public ridicule.

“The commission, however, wishes to alert the public that Magu has no interest in any property whatsoever outside Nigeria.

“He has neither bought a house anywhere outside Nigeria nor commissioned any person or corporate body to acquire property in his name or any name remotely linked to him.

“The latest plot is coming many months after the commission similarly raised alarm over plots by some interests to pay humongous sums into Magu’s accounts with a view to releasing the information as evidence he had been compromised.”

The EFCC spokesman quoted Magu as saying that the schemes would never make him lose focus in his assignment to defeat corruption in the country.

“They can only irritate me, but they can’t stop me because all men of goodwill in this country know the sacrifices that we are making to improve the fortunes of our nation.

“Those who assume that I have properties abroad, can go and claim them,” Magu was quoted as saying.