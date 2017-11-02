PDP Chair: Aspirants Fail To Agree On Consensus Candidate

Hope that a consensus candidate will emerge among the aspirants for national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the December 9 national convention of the party dimmed yesterday.

A meeting of four aspirants who met at the residence of media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who is also a contender failed to produce a consensus candidate for the party’s national chairmanship position.

This was the second meeting the aspirants were holding since they were unveiled on October 24 at the PDP National Secretariat.

Other aspirants who attended the meeting are former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former minister of Sports, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and former governorship aspirant of PDP in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.

Other aspirants in the race are former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran; former deputy national chairman, Chief Bode George and former acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Daniel, who spoke to journalists at the end of the meeting yesterday, however, expressed the hope that the aspirants may choose a consensus candidate among them.

“Nothing is impossible, especially when you have people of like minds. Even in the podium on December 9 some people may, for a reason, say that they want to step down. It happened before”, he said.

Daniel blamed the media for the “hype”, just as he described the contest as a family affair.

His words: “You must appreciate that all of us are friends and pals. We have come a long way and this intra-party contest is not going to make any difference and this is what we are demonstrating here

“Yes, it is in deed a contest for the chairman of the party; it is not a do or die sort of thing. But I think what we have demonstrated here is that we are of the same family; we are from the same party, of the same ideology and all of us are eminently qualified.

“I do strongly feel that with the array of people that has come out it means that there is prospect and hope for the party and that Nigerians are looking up to PDP to effect the change”.

Dokpesi also noted that there is no enmity among the aspirants. ”All of us are working together. We are brothers and we have been together for a long time for something close to 30, 35 years. All we want to do is to serve the party and do our very best”, he stated.

Dokpesi who was present at the inauguration of Bode George’s campaign office last week, promised to attend that of Gbenga Daniel yesterday.