Thursday , 2 November 2017

Seyi Tinubu pictures mistaken for Jide Tinubu

Online has been awashed with pictures of Seyi Tinubu,aslo a lawyer mistaken for that of Jide who just died ..The guy in the picture is not Jide Tinubu but Seyi,his younger brother.
Family sources have now said:”May I seize this opportunity to state that the pictures currently circulating online is that of Seyi Tinubu and not Jide’s. Barr. Seyi Tinubu is Jide’s younger brother and he is alive. Also note that there is another living member of the family who bears Jide Tinubu, the son of late Alh Kafar Tinubu, kindly refrain from mistaking these three. We implore you all to kindly wait for the official release of the late Jide’s photograph and profile.
Thank you”….Hon. A.R. Kasunmu

