Tinubu’s son slumped, BID @ hospital around 9 pm Tuesday

Jide, first son of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reportedly slumped and died yesterday evening.

Report from a reliable source close to the former Lagos Governor revealed that Jide suddenly collapsed and died around 9 pm.

However, after the incident, close family members rushed him down to an hospital on Lagos Island where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Reports have it that the tragic news was kept secret because Tinubu was in Abuja for the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of his party, APC.

Confirming Jide’s death in a short statement, Chairman of APC in Lagos State, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement wrote: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Jide Tinubu, who was over 40 years old graduated from University of Liverpool, England, where he studied law. After his graduation, he obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

Before his demise, the late legal practitioner had served as Promoter of TSL Limited and also worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.

Prior to this, he had brief stints with Cargo Maritime in Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialized in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.