Another Clarion Chukwurah’s Ex -hubby,Femi Egyptian is dead

The veteran who got married for the third time broke up with socialite, Femi Oduneye, also known as ‘Femi Egyptian’ whom she married on February 14, 2004, but ended up as an on and off relationship.He is now dead ,months another ex husband,Abiola died.

It is true. In fact, I have been a Mrs Femi Oduneye for the past 7years, since 14th February 2004. City people published my traditional marriage ceremony in my home town with pictures then. Yes, we separated on May 5th 2006 but we didn’t get a divorce. A year ago, we made up and resolved our differences. He apologized to my family and we made up. It is just that I didn’t make the reconciliation public” – Clarion Chukwura

The actress who now lives in the US with her newly married husband, Anthony Boyd tied the knot in March last year in the United States.

