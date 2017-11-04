Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Jose Mourinho in court to clear tax fraud mess

On Friday, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was grilled by a judge in Spain over accusations of a 3.3 million euro ($3.8 million) tax fraud during his time in charge of Real Madrid in 2011 and 2012.

After leaving the brief closed-door hearing, the 54-year-old told reporters he had paid everything he owed to the Spanish tax office.

Speaking outside the court in Pozuelo de Alarcon, he said “I left Spain in 2013 with the conviction that my fiscal situation was perfectly legal”.

“Two years later I was told that an investigation had been opened and that to regularise my situation I had to pay a certain amount. I did not debate it, did not appeal it, I paid and I signed an agreement of compliance with the state. Everything was settled. This is why I was here for just five minutes to say the same things I am telling you. I have nothing more to say” he said.

His court appearance comes just over 48 hours before he is set to return to Stamford Bridge to face old side Chelsea on Sunday.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Mourinho, who coached Madrid between 2010 and 2013, of failing to declare income of 1.6 million euros in 2011 and 1.7 million euros in 2012.  The basis for the case, as with a series of football stars based in Spain, is how income from Mourinho’s image rights was managed and declared.  Prosecutors believe by ceding his image rights to a series of companies based in tax havens, Mourinho committed fraud by not declaring the income those companies made from his image rights.

