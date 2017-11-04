United States launches first airstrike against ISIS in Somalia

The United States command in African issued a statement today saying it conducted two separate airstrikes targeting ISIS militants in northeastern Somalia for the first time.

While the results of the strikes are still being assessed, Africa Command said “several” terrorists were killed with the strikes carried out by an unmanned drone.

Samantha Reho, a spokesperson for Africa Command said “US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats,”

That includes partnering with the African Union Mission in Somalia and Somali National Security Forces, “targeting terrorists, their training camps and safe havens throughout Somalia, the region and around the world.”

The strikes mark the first time the US has targeted ISIS in a country in the Horn of Africa that has been beset by violence and a barely functioning central government for years. It also comes the same day President Donald Trump told reporters the US military would dramatically ramp up military operations against the terrorist group following an attack in New York earlier this week by a man claiming allegiance to ISIS.