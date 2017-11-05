Sadiq Daba dying of prostate cancer,leukemia

Sadiq Daba has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is coming barely months after the actor was hospitalised for months due to leukemia… “Right now, I have a catheter inserted into my penis to ease the movement of urine. I have been in and out of hospitals for a while now. Next week, I also have to go for a biopsy to determine if I would need to do a major surgery. I have leukemia to battle with, then this prostate issue comes in. The pain is just too much for me,” he stated, explaining his journey so far.

“I have been receiving treatment at LASUTH and OAUTH and the doctors have been wonderful. I was told that one of the side effects of the surgery is that my testicles would have to be removed. That means I would be castrated and I don’t think I want that. The other option is that I would have to take injections that would cost N150,000 every two months, and I have to take it for about two years. You can imagine what the total cost would be,” he added.

On whether members of the movie industry have been helpful to him, Daba said, “A few of my colleagues have been wonderful; they have tried to help as much as they can. The DGs of NTA, Censors Board, and the president of PMAN have also been of help. I can’t start carrying bowls and be going all about the place begging for money. I believe I have paid my dues. For those who know about my situation and want to help, they are welcome. Everything that I have to do is tied to money. There is no drug that is cheap.”

Earlier in September when the ailments was diagnosed ,the Kano State born actor who won the coveted best actor prize at the 2014 African Movie Academy Awards South-Africa confirmed to Entertainment News on Channels Television that although he is in a bad shape, he isn’t dying as has been reported online.

“I have Leukemia,” the actor said, adding that he has been receiving treatment for some months now at the Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital Ile-Ife.

“When this thing started I was referred to Ile Ife from LASUTH Lagos State. The challenges have been quite enormous, Leukemia has been complicated by prostate by the Grace of God, I will get through this.” Sadiq Daba speaks.

The actor who has dedicated well over 30 years, from ‘Cock Crow At Dawn’ from 1980 to ‘October one’ in 2014 explained that he is not getting support from the creative industry.

The actor further explained that he has not gotten any financial assistance from anyone except messages of goodwill. “I am not accusing anybody because times are hard.”

Speaking on receiving royalties for some of the works he has done, he noted, “Giving royalties in Nigeria? I have never heard of anything like that. How I wish that could be done.”