Tipper driver escapes as 4 Crushed , 10 Injured In Ibadan

Four persons were reportedly crushed to death yesterday in an Ibadan suburb town, when a tipper truck loaded with sand was said to have developed a break failure and rammed into a market along the Moniya-Iseyin road, Ibadan.

At least ten persons also suffered various degrees of injuries, while five motorcycles and three tricycles were destroyed beyond repair.

According to an eye witness report, he victims include, a motorcycle operator, a woman, an underage boy and a trader at the Moniya Butcher market, Ibadan.

While all the victims, except the under-age boy, who was said to be on an errand to purchase vegetables, were traders in the busy market.

The affected woman was said to have died while being rushed to the hospital, while the others died on the spot.

The driver of the tipper who was said to be unhurt, bolted from the scene of the accident.

Some witnesses at the scene of the incident said that the casualty figure would have been higher but for a member of the transport union unit at the Moniya garage, who sensed danger when he noticed the haphazard way the truck was heading towards the area and immediately the alarm, with people scampering for safety.

The tipper driver was said to have wrestled control of the vehicle for miles shortly after leaving a Tipper Park around the Moniya axis with a load of sand, but that the situation turned awry, as the rough condition of the road did not help matters.

Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, (Motorcycle), Moniya Garage Unit, Mr. Idris Oladoja described the incident as a sad development that could have been averted.

Confirming the causality figure, Oladoja said the bad condition of the road have caused many accidents in the past. He urged the government to come to the aid of the road users in the axis.

His counterpart at the tricycle unit of the park, Mr. Femi Adeniyi said he was the one who noticed that the movement of the tipper was abnormal while descending the hilly, rough road, about 200 metres away.

”Despite my screaming to the motorcycles and tricycles parked by the road side, the noise from the environment and vehicular movement made it difficult for some people to hear me on time.

”The tipper swerved into the butcher market”. he explained.

A detachment of Policemen from the nearby Moniya Divisional headquarters and Ojoo were seen at the scene directing the flow of the traffic, while also ensuring order in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Oyo State Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, SP, confirmed the incident to The Post. He also added that two people were confirmed dead and their corpses have been deposited at the State Hospital, Mortuary, Ring road, Ibadan for autopsy.

My Ajisebutu, also confirmed that the erring Tipper driver has been arrested, while the vehicle have been impounded and moved to the nearby Police station for VIO inspection.

“The erring driver has been arrested, and the accident vehicle recovered to the station for VIO inspection. Investigation is ongoing”