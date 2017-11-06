Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
30 children rescued from kidnappers’ den (photos)

Younews Ng November 6, 2017

The police authorities in Kafanchan, Kaduna state have arrested a kidnapper who uses biscuits and sweets to attract children.

According to the reports, the suspect led the police to the house where he keeps the children in Gwagwalada.

A woman who buys the abducted kids and five other people working for him were all arrested in the house while the police also rescued about 30 kids from them.

Police authorities in Gwagwalada have asked parents and guardians of the children to come to the divisional police headquarters Gwagwalada in order to identify their children.

