Ambode orders demolition of Lawmaker, Tejuosho’s home

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have moved in to demolish the Ikeja GRA home of the lawmaker representing Mushin 1 Constituency, Hon. Funmilayo Tejuosho on the Lagos State Governor, Akimwunmi Ambode.

The residence, situated at 3, Sesagbon Street, GRA, Ikeja is owned by the former Deputy Speaker’s company but occupied by the politician who is currently out of the country on an official assignment.

The operatives had earlier on Friday invaded and sealed up the residence.

Tejuosho who is the longest-serving female lawmaker in the state House of Assembly bought the said property under the Babatunde Raji Fashola administration with her company name. The property which was said to be a colonial property with wooden deck was handed over to Tejuosho by a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Budget, Mrs. Dawodu.

Tejuosho with her husband, Kayode were said to have renovated the building to what it is today.

According to an eyewitness , the armed policemen came to the property without a court order.

“Policemen are currently breaking down doors at the house of the lawmaker and assaulting the children and others while they destroy her properties.

They are also using teargas on the children who are staying in the house despite the seal up carried out on Friday 3rd of November, 2017.

They are at the same time disconnecting electricity supply to the house. The house, 3A, Sasegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos was acquired by Hon. Funmi Tejuoso during the reign of Governor Fashola and was fully paid for in the name of a company belonging to Tejuoso,” the source said.

However, sources close to the Lagos State Government said the property was the official residence of the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, a position Tejuosho held from 2007 to 2009.

On close investigations, we gathered that the two previous Deputy Speakers before Tejuoso were Hon. Farouk Oshodi and Hon. Toun Adediran. Those that assumed the position after her (Tejuosho) are Hon. Bola Badmus and Hon. Kolawole Taiwo. The current Deputy Speaker is Hon. Eshinloku Sanni Wasiu and none of them ever resided in the aforementioned property.

When contacted, the Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde dismissed reports that the governor ordered the ejection of the lawmaker, saying the development has no political undertone as being speculated.

Efforts to reach the former Deputy Speaker for comments was unsuccessful as she was yet to return from her official assigment.