Badoo: 500 youths denounce cultism in Ikorodu, Lagos

Ijede town in Ikorodu community stood still today as no fewer than 500 youths renounced their membership of different cult groups.

The cultists also surrendered their operational weapons to the Lagos State police boss, Imohimi Edgal, who pledged to profile them and put them under close watch.

Members of the group are responsible for the various violent crisis in the area.

Consequently, the group voluntarily submitted their weapons to the police in the area. Arms submitted included pump action riffles, AK 47 riffles, locally made double barrel and single barrel guns guns, axes of various shapes and sizes.

The gang converged at the Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA), in an event to mark the 100 days in office of the council boss, Salisu Fatiu Jimoh, said that they were moved to taken such action to enable peace rein in the community.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal who visited the area yesterday, hail the action of the youths.

Edgal who received the arms one half of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed that the arms be moved to the command headquarters.

He pointed out that the act was a boost to his.much clamoured police public partnership, even as he applauded the efforts of the LCDA chairman , Hon Salisu Fatiu Jimoh for pioneering the move.