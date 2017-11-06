Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 6 November 2017

BREAKING: Liberia S/Court delays presidential runoff

Younews Ng November 6, 2017 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 21 Views

Liberia’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered the country’s electoral commission to resolve a fraud complaint lodged by an opposition party before a runoff vote for the presidency can be held.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Francis Korkpor said the National Elections Commission (NEC) was prohibited “from conducting the runoff election until the complaint filed by the petitioners is investigated,” referring to the opposition Liberty Party.

It ordered no new date for the vote originally to be contested on November 7 by former international footballer George Weah and incumbent vice-president Joseph Boakai.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Banks

Beware : 419ier sending fake text messages over BVN

As Deposit Money Banks in the country continue to lobby the Office of the Attorney ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.