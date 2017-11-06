Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Tuesday , 7 November 2017

[BREAKING] New SGF, Boss Mustapha, meets with Saraki, Dogara

Younews Ng November 6, 2017 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has just concluded a meeting with President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

Mustapha has now headed to the House of Representatives’ wing of the National Assembly Complex, where he is scheduled to meet with the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

 

