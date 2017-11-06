[BREAKING] New SGF, Boss Mustapha, meets with Saraki, Dogara
November 6, 2017
The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has just concluded a meeting with President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.
Mustapha has now headed to the House of Representatives’ wing of the National Assembly Complex, where he is scheduled to meet with the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.
