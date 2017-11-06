[BREAKING] Ondo DPO, Aminu Mustapha, dies in auto crash, son injured

The Ondo State Police Command was thrown into mourning on Monday following the death of the Acting Divisional Police Officer in charge of Yaba Police Division Ondo Town, Ondo State, Mr. Aminu Mustapha.

Mustapha was said to have lost his life in a fatal motor accident on Ondo/Ore Expressway at Omifon area in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday evening.

According to a source in the command, the officer was travelling to visit his family members when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that his son was also in the Toyota Camry car in which the deceased was traveling. The son however did not die in the accident but sustained injuries.

The source said, “The accident occurred at about 7pm on Sunday evening. The DPO’s car somersaulted when he was traveling at Omifon area with his son and he died immediately.

“But the son survived the accident with injuries. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Late Mustapha was said to have been transferred to the Yaba Police Division recently in an acting capacity, after the immediate former DPO was transferred .

In his reaction, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying the death of the officer was a great loss to the Command.

He described the deceased as a diligent and disciplined officer.

He said, “The death of Mustapha came to us as a rude shock, we will greatly miss him in this Command.”

The police spokesman however said the deceased officer did not die in any controversial circumstance as being reported in some social media.

He maintained that “Mustapha died in a fatal motor accident.”