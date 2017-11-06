Detained Tasty Time MD may get bail approval Nov 7

Kole, who was arraigned alongside his company — Tasty Time Nigeria Ltd, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control had on November 2 arraigned the accused on four counts bordering on producing fake and unregistered products.

Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari had allowed the accused to continue with the administrative bail granted him and adjourned until Monday for the determination of his bail application.

The judge had also ordered the accused to produce a director either from Federal or Lagos State Civil Service, who would sign an undertaking to produce him in court on the next adjournment.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, the case was again adjourned until Nov. 7 as the court did not sit.

The prosecution alleged that Kole and his company had been using their plant to produce unregistered Tasty Time products.

NAFDAC said the products include Tasty Time juice, Glucosaid Energy drink, Tasty Time Pops orange flavoured drink, Tasty Time Fitz Apple drink and Tasty Time mixed orange flavoured drink.

The accused was also alleged to have packaged and labelled the products in a manner likely to create a wrong impression that they were genuine and also sold the unregistered products to the public.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, Mrs Chinyere Okoli of NAFDAC, contravene the provisions of Sections 1(1), 5(a) and 5(e) of the Foods and Drugs Related Products Act, Laws of the Federation 2004.