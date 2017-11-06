England call up Everton defender for Germany & Brazil

Everton defender Michael Keane has been called into the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Keane returned from a foot infection to play in the 3-2 win over Watford on Sunday and has been added after the withdrawal of midfielder Dele Alli.

Alli missed Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

England host Germany at Wembley on Friday and then play Brazil at the same venue on 14 November.

Spurs striker Harry Kane and midfielder Harry Winks are to be “further assessed by their club before joining up with England”, says the Football Association.

The pair required treatment during the 1-0 win over Palace, with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino saying Winks, who went off at half-time, had twisted his ankle.

Kane received treatment on his knee in the first half and was substituted on 77 minutes for “protection”, according to Pochettino.

Chelsea centre-back Gary Cahill, who helped his side beat Manchester United on Sunday, will also be assessed by his club before joining up with the national team.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool’s victory over West Ham with a thigh problem but is due to arrive at St George’s Park later in the week.