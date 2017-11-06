Lagos approves sales of Lake Rice @ Ajah & Epe

Two more centres have been set up in Lagos State for sales of Lake Rice,to ensure effective distribution of the rice across the state, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Oluwatoyin Suarau, has said.

A press release signed by Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, stated that Suarau disclosed this over the weekend in his office while reviewing reports from designated centres.

Suarau said the two additional centres were Farmers Mart, Ajah; and Farm Service Centre, Temu-Epe; adding that they would complement the activities of other centres in ensuring that Lake Rice is available and accessible across the state.

“Other already existing designated sale centres are the secretariat of the 57 local government and local council development areas of Lagos, Farm Service Centre Odogunyan-Ikorodu; Farmers Mart, Surulere; Agric Input Supply Authority, Ojo; Agricultural Development Authority, Oko-Oba, Agege; and Lagos Television Complex, Agidingbi-Ikeja,” the Commissioner said.