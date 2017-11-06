Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Monday , 6 November 2017

Man wins 9mobile photo contest with borrowed camera

Younews Ng November 6, 2017 Business, Events, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 4 Views

SELF-taught and emerging photographer, who borrowed a friend’s camera to shoot image, Oluwaseun Otitoola, has been named the 2017 9mobile Photography Competition.

Otitoola’s image titled, Fragment of CMS Bookshop Building, was first from the top 100 images selected from hundreds initially received.

This year’s edition of the annual competition opened on August 7 with a call for entries and closed on September 11. After weeks of assessment, with theme tagged: Capturing Solid Memories in 9ja, focusing on “Architectural buildings”, the judges announced Otitoola’s Fragment of CMS Bookshop Building as winner.

“I didn’t have a camera of my own but I love photography so I borrowed my friend’s camera to participate,” according to the 24-year-old engineering graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU ).

 According to the judges, Otitoola’s image illustrates the “perfect” blend of classic and modern architectural Lagos (Nigeria) which was theme of this year’s competition

“It was exactly what we were looking for,” one of the competition’s judges Kola Oshalusi said.

As first place prize winner Otitoola went home with a hi-tech Canon digital camera and N30, 000 worth of airtime. The finalists: Amanda Ihemebiri’s “The Nest Oil Tower” and Taiwo Omotosho, Lines Side by Side, who bagged the second and third positions, went home with Samsung device and some airtime. The newly-introduced category, the voters’ choice category, was won by Ikenna Ogbenta’s Skies and Scrapers, which came with a Samsung device. The winners were presented their prizes at the office of 9mobile.

“The competition serves as a platform to discover, reward and empower budding photographers to fulfil their passion and capture compelling images that celebrate our Nigerian heritage,” according to the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya

