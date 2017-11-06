PHOTO: President Buhari receives Gov. Ishaku of Taraba

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Issues discussed at the closed door meeting included security and agricultural development in the state.

Speaking with State House journalists at the end of the meeting Ishaku said “I’m here in the villa to brief Mr. President on situation of things in Taraba State. I also reported to him security wise we have recorded few successes, peace in the state and we need to enhance it. Therefore, we will need his presidential support in that manner.

“And to generally brief him on the success we are having on agriculture and to also appreciate him very much indeed about the award of Mambilla hydro-power project which is one of the biggest hydro-project in Nigeria.

“It has stayed over 30 years on the drawing board until his administration. So that is a very big feat and I thought I should come and thank him and seek his audience when next I will come with Taraba people to thank him.

“It’s a very good project for the country as a whole, 3.050 megawatts, for those of us who know what a megawatt is, it can do a lot in developing Nigeria.

“I’m sure you are aware of our popular green house, last year we had 16,000 in the rice farm we want to quadruple that by this year and therefore we need assistance particularly to build channels where we can distribute water. Because the dry season farming is more popular than the rainy season, they harvested rice four times more and we want to enhance that.”

He disclosed that the state has also gone into other crops cultivation including cocoa, beniseed and soya beans.

“All these we are recording huge successes in the state.” he said

According to him, the state has also recorded huge success in education and for the first time move from less than 28 percent on WAEC table to 67.3 percent last month.

“When they graded the whole country, we were number 8th in the whole country and number one in the northern states. We have really pushed education very high and we intend to push it to an enviable height,” he said.

On farmers/herdsmen clash, he said that his state is quite calm even as there is plan to introduce the anti-grazing law in the state next year January.

He said that two panels were set up to sensitize the farmers and the herdsmen so that they both understand the benefits of the anti-grazing bill.

“Because I still believe for the herdsmen socially and economically, that is the best thing that will ever happen to them if we can consolidate on that. The awareness is improving each day and people are beginning to know that these laws are done in good faith and are done to secure lives and properties of the people. We are sure that there will be not much hindrance to its implementation.