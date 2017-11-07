Eagles settle down in Rabat, Mikel expected Tuesday

The Super Eagles on Monday in Rabat, Morocco began preparation for Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria which is scheduled for Constantine.

Meanwhile, Coach Gernot Rohr has replaced injured midfielder Ogenyi Onazi with defender Kenneth Omeruo, while Girona FC of Spain forward Olanrewaju Kayode takes the place of Moses Simon, who is also knocked out by injury.

All the technical crew and backroom staff arrived in Rabat on Sunday , alongside four players: Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

On Monday, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Olanrewaju Kayode, Henry Onyekuru, Chidiebere Nwakali, Kelechi Iheanacho, Uche Agbo and Chidozie Awaziem arrived in Casablanca just after noon, and were immediately driven to Rabat.

Less than an hour after the crew of Etebo and seven others landed, Turkey –based defender Kenneth Omeruo and Israel –based duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme also arrived at the Mohamed V Airport, Casablanca. They were also immediately driven to Rabat, where the team is quartered at the Golden Tulip Farah.

Team administrator Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed to thenff.com that team captain Mikel John Obi, as well as goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi, are expected in Rabat on Tuesday.

On Friday, the Super Eagles, with the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket already in their pocket, will fly to Constantine, where they face the Fennecs at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui from 8.30pm Algeria time on Friday.

On Saturday, the Nigerian team will fly aboard a chartered flight to Krasnodar, the Russian city that will host Tuesday’s international friendly against Argentina.